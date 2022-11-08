IMPHAL: The Manipur government has set up inner line permit (ILP) centres in at least three railway stations in the state.

The ILP centres have been set up at Vangaichungpao, Rani Gaidinliu and Thingou railway stations in Manipur.

The Tousem police station has been entrusted with the work of issuing ILPs at Rani Gaidinliu and Vangaichungpao railway stations in Manipur.

On the other hand, the work for issuing of ILPs at the Thingou railway station in Manipur has been given to Khongsang police station.

Notably, the Manipur home department had issued an order on November 4 for setting up of the ILP centres in these three railway stations.

The Manipur inner line permit (ILP) is an official travel document issued by the state government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen visiting Manipur for a specific time period.

The ILP regime was extended to Manipur on December 11, 2019, two days after union home minister Amit Shah announced in Parliament the central government’s decision to do so.

As per the system, a temporary pass for 15 days will cost Rs 100 while labourers can get six-month passes for the same charge.

Frequent visitors can get six-month passes for Rs 1000.