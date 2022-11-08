Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Rs 3.12 crore worth of immovable and movable assets of a former official of the Manipur government and his associates in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“We have attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 3.12 crore belonging to Y Ningthem Singh and his associates in connection with a money laundering investigation conducted under PMLA, 2002 related to massive fund embezzlement of Manipur Development Society (MDS), Government of Manipur,” Indian Express quoted an ED spokesperson as saying.

The ED had launched an investigation based on a case registered by Imphal West Police against Y Ningthem Singh.

“ED initiated investigation on the basis of the FIR lodged by Imphal West Police against officials of MDS and other individuals with an allegation of misappropriation of MDS funds to the tune of more than Rs 169 crore,” he said.

According to the ED spokesperson, an investigation has revealed that huge amounts of funds were embezzled and misappropriated from MDS account by Y Ningthem Singh in criminal connivance with his associates and these diverted funds were transferred and laundered into various Shell firms accounts and other individual/associates accounts.

“Subsequently, Y Ningthem Singh and his accomplices acquired several properties at different locations,” the spokesperson said.

“In this connection, six immovable properties worth Rs. 3.04 crore and an amount of Rs 8,20,000 available in various bank accounts have been attached by ED. In this case, ED had earlier frozen eleven different bank accounts on November 25, 2021, related to the accused persons with a balanced amount of Rs 41,53,489,” the official added.