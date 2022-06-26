IMPHAL: The Manipur government, on Sunday, destroyed drugs worth nearly 600 crore.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh destroyed drugs worth nearly Rs 600 crore by burning it.

“On this international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, we have disposed drugs worth Rs 589 crore,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

The destroyed drugs included around 3000 kg of ganja, 14 kg of heroin, 20 kg of ice drug or crystal methamphetamine, 104 kg of WY tablets and 3482 kg of SP tablets.

The drugs that were destroyed on Sunday were seized by Manipur Police earlier in different raids.

The Manipur chief minister also inaugurated the Anouba Mangal De-addiction Centre at Sunusiphai in Bishnupur district on Manipur on Sunday.

Biren Singh stated that drug addicts shouldn’t be treated with physical punishment but rather they should be given proper advice.

The Manipur chief minister further expressed hope that the state would become drug-free soon.