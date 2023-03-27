IMPHAL: A team of Khongjom Police station busted a factory which produced illicit and spurious Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) at Khongjom Maning leikai in Thoubal district of Manipur on Sunday.

The police team several illegal items associated with producing liquor.

Acting on a tip-off, the police were successful in busting the illegal liquor manufacturing unit.

Immediately after getting the tip-off, a police team from Khongjom Police station rushed to the spot.

The police conducted a search operation at the residence of one Thokchom Bobo Singh.

The search was led by its officer in charge inspector K Santosh Singh and sub inspector O Inaobi Singh along with the women police of Khongjom Police Station under the overall supervision of senior SP Thoubal Jogeshchandra Haobijam.

The police source stated that several illegally manufactured IMFL items were seized during the search operation.

The seized items included eight cases containing full bottles of 750 ml Old Monk bottles,10 cases containing half bottles 375 ml, three carton boxes containing 37 empty bottles, 44 bundles of carton boxes,14 empty gallons used for preparing illegal liquor, four water jars, one plastic water container red in color, one silver water container, three bags containing plastic cap which was used to fit at the bottles, three plastic jars containing what is suspected to be used as flavour of the IMFL illegal liquor, and one roll of sticker marked as Mc Dowell used for trademark.

However, the prime accused was not at the house.

Meanwhile, the relatives who were picked have been lodged at Khongjom Police Station for further action.