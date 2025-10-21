Imphal: Ahead of the festive activities, the Government distributed hundreds of relief materials to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) sheltering in different relief camps in the lead-up in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The Churachandpur District Administration distributed a total of 856 bags of rice, 175 bags of dal, 108 boxes of cooking oil, 68 bags of Matar (dried peas), and 43 bags of onions to displaced families currently sheltered in relief camps.

Churachandpur district currently hosts approximately 15,359 IDPs across 81 relief camps, officials reported on Tuesday.

As part of the initiative to foster community interaction and physical activity among displaced populations, more than 20 relief camps also received two volleyballs, two footballs, and two carom sets each.

The Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur district, Dharun Kumar S, distributed sports items to IDPs of various relief camps at a programme held at Sadbhavana Mandap, Tuibong.

The distribution event was jointly organized by Samagra Shiksha, Manipur, in collaboration with the Zonal Education Office (ZEO), Churachandpur.

The programme, in a continued effort to support IDPs across the district, witnessed the presence of Zonal Education Officer, Esther Chingneikim, line staff from ZEO, and representatives from various camps.

In Manipur, the Diwali festival falls on Tuesday and Ningol Chakkouba, the greatest grand feast organised in honour of married sisters by the parents and brothers to be occurred on October 23.

In mid-2023, ethnic violence in Manipur led to the displacement of tens of thousands of people, who sought shelter in relief camps across the state. Aid organizations, government bodies, and civil society groups have since been involved in assisting these internally displaced population