Imphal: Hundreds of patients faced hardships across the state due to an indefinite strike intensified by doctors following the Manipur government’s failure to honour early agreements into reality.

Upset with agitating doctors, patients who are left in the lurch said an amicable solution should be reached before the situation gets aggravated.

The strike has seriously impacted various healthcare services at the different health centres of the districts.

The doctors under the tutelage of the All Manipur Health Services Doctor’s Association (AMHSDA) on Tuesday escalated the agitation following the state government’s nonfulfillment of their demands including time-bound promotion.

The demands include the extension of the superannuation age of specialists and non-specialist doctors to 65 years along with the inclusion of NPA in the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2016, as per the 7th Central Pay Commission and amendment of the ‘outdated’ MHS Rules 1982.

Association general secretary Dr Lolee P Mao said that the strike would be continuing until their demands are met.