Manipur: Huge cache of arms seized in Kangpokpi

Imphal: A combined team of central forces and Manipur Police conducted a search and area domination operation against the hill insurgents in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Thursday, resulting in the seizure of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, digital devices, and explosives, an official said on Friday.

The Official said that the joint team of the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched the operation based on an interception of a report launched at a hotspot of K. Geljang and K. Patbung villages under Kangchup PS of Kangpokpi District at around 7 AM on Thursday.

During the operation, security personnel retrieved two 7.62 mm Rifles with Magazines, three 7.62 mm live rounds, one 303 bore Rifle with Magazine, one Local Pistol 315 bore with Magazine, one Air pistol .22 with one empty case, one Pompi gun, nine live rounds 12 bore, five Baofeng Radio sets, and three Radio set chargers.

The official said that the team handed over the recovered items to the concerned police station for legal formalities.

