Imphal: In an operation, a joint team from the Indian security forces and Manipur police uncovered a militants’ temporary camp and recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

The joint team, as a part of the joint operation, launched an assault on an improvised camp located at the general area of Lunkhongjang Ridges under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, Kangpokpi District on Sunday.

Police confirmed that the camp was completely dismantled, and a substantial quantity of arms, explosives, and materials were recovered from the site.

The retrieved items included a 7.62 mm Sniper Rifle, five 9 mm Pistol with an equal number of magazines, two SBBL Gun, two 36 Hand Grenade, six live rounds of ammunition, two Stun Shell (Normal), a Tear Smoke Shell (Chilli), a Tear Smoke Shell and a m/set (Motorola).

As no arrests have been made, the recovered items have been handed over to the concerned police stations for legal formalities, the sources added.

