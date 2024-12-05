Imphal: A team of Manipur police along with central para-military personnel dismantled an illegal temporary hideout, suspected to have been used by armed miscreants.

The operation, conducted on Wednesday at the foothill of Fungei Ching Ngamukhong area in the southern Thoubal district of Manipur, resulted in the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Thoubal district police and central forces launched an operation at the suspected location on Wednesday morning.

As the security forces closed in, the cadres of an insurgent outfit abandoned the hideout and fled the scene.

The recovered cache includes a Self Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) Carbine with a magazine, a 12 Bore Double Barrel Gun, two .32 mm Pistols, six Grenades, two detonators, two Tube Launchers, a Walkie Talkie (Baofeng) with a charger, and an Arming Ring.

All recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur police.