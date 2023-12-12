Imphal: Central and state security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives in the fringe and vulnerable areas of communal violence-hit districts in Manipur.

The operation spanned the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Tengnoupal, seizing a variety of dangerous items for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The forces in Bishnupur District found one M16 Rifle with a magazine, 10 M16 ammunition (5.56 mm), three HE-36 hand grenades, one 51mm smoke bombshell, and one BP jacket along with fibre plates.

In Churachandpur, the team found 1 locally-made 7.62mm SLR Rifle with magazine, 1 tear gas gun, 1 country-made 9mm pistol with magazine, 1 country-made Revolver pistol, 30 tear gas shells (rubber bullets), 8 country-made pumpi guns, 3 SBBL guns, 1 Kg of Gunpowder, 1 Kg of Iron rod ammunitions, and 23 locally-made bombs.

In the operation in Tengnoupal, the forces found 45 handmade IEDs along with 2 different types of wires.

The recovered items were handed over to the concerned police stations for necessary legal action.