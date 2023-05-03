IMPHAL: In one of the biggest drug hauls in the state, Manipur Police claimed to have seized about 15.001 kg of heroin worth around Rs 25 crore from four alleged smugglers including a woman.

Two vehicles used in the illegal transportation of the high-quality heroin concealed in 351 soap cases have also been impounded, a high police official said on Wednesday.

Based on intelligent input that drugs would be smuggled from Churachandpur district towards Senapati district, a team of Kangpokpi police led by its Superintendent of Police, Th Vikramjit launched a frisking and checking operation near the Kangpolice police station on Monday night.

Also read: Manipur police seize 28 Chinese made bikes used for drug transporting at borders

The team recovered about 15.001 kg of heroin from the rear deck of a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle which was plying without registration number plate, the District SP Vikramjit said.

The owner of the seized drug, Lunminsang Haokip from Churachandpur district, was driving the Scorpio along with an accomplice namely Mangkholun Haokip from Chandel district, while the vehicle was drived alone by a driver identified as David Suantak of Churachandpur district.

On a brief examination of the three individuals, they also identified a woman named R K Poukhurou of Senapati who was also arrested later.

Also read: Manipur police bust mini drug manufacturing unit after an exchange of fire at Yairipok

All four individuals were arrested under an NDPS case at Kangpokpi police and also were produced before the CJM, Kangpokpi on Tuesday and they have been remanded to police custody for seven days for further investigations, the police officer added.

Also read: Manipur police arrested 233 militants, 467 persons in drugs cases in 2021