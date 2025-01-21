Imphal: A hand grenade was recovered from the residence of a doctor at Kwakeithel Thokchom Leikai in Manipur‘s Imphal West district on Wednesday morning.

The explosive device, concealed in a bag, was found at the front gate of Dr. Leishangthem Sachindra’s residence. The Singjamei police were immediately alerted.

The Manipur police bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and safely retrieved the 36-hand grenade around 8:00 AM.

A case has been registered, and the police are investigating the motive behind the incident.

Local Meira Paibis have condemned the act, demanding swift action against the perpetrators. They have also urged those responsible to refrain from such threats in the future.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident at this time.