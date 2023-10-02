Imphal: Longjam Memchoubi, a leader of the Meira Paibis (Women Vigilant Group) who was at the forefront of different movements in Manipur , died at Sija Hospital in Imphal after a prolonged illness.

She was 84 and is survived by three sons and three daughters.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condoled the demise of the leader of the Meira Paibis.

“I am pained by the sudden demise of activist Longjam Memchoubi. Manipur has lost a leader who was at the forefront of many political and social movements. She also took part in voicing the current crisis and remained a true patriot until her last breath. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and followers. May her soul rest in peace,” Singh wrote on X.

Memchoubi was the president of the Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur and was also president-cum-advisor to Protection and Preservation Committee Manipur (PPCM).

After public honour at the office of Poirei Leimarol office Andolan Keithel, Khoyathong, the mortal remains of Memchoubi were laid to rest at the PDA complex at Lamphel on Monday, where founder leader of the Meira Paibi Group Ima Kombi too was laid to rest.

Meira Paibi was a movement established in 1977 by the brave women belonging to the district of Kaching.

The movement was run by the brave women and mothers of the district aimed at redressing the human rights violations committed by the paramilitary and armed forces against the innocent.