IMPHAL: The Manipur government‘s delaying tactics in declaring around 2000 jobs in different departments have caused concern for the opposition Congress party in the state and a powerful tribal students’ outfit.





The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson Rabi Khan threatened to resource legal proceedings against the state government for issuing recruitment notifications of Group C and D categories independently by the department concerned defying the Manipur Staff Selection Commission Act 2022 and the Manipur Staff Selection Commission Rule 2022.





The state government with different notifications interviewed for the appointments of 2197 posts in different departments including Home, Health, and Education as late as 2021 but was unable to make exam results out as of today the reasons known to the power holders, an MPCC spokesperson alleged.





Asking the State Government to halt all Group C and Group D appointments until the Manipur Staff Selection Commission (MSSC) is made fully operational, Rabi Khan revealed that to this effect, a legal suit would be filed at the Manipur High court soon.





Meanwhile, the powerful All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) has urged the Chief Minister for declaring the long pending recruitment results of Assistant Professors for Government Colleges in the state.





In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, the ATSUM reminded that a list of shortlisted candidates for the post of 190 Assistant Professors was published on August 23, 2021. But the results are still pending.





To this effect, the ATSUM appealed to the government to declare the recruitment examination results of the Assistant Professors at the earliest.