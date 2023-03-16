IMPHAL: Commandos of the Manipur police arrested two active cadres of an underground outfit from different hideouts along with indiscriminating documents including three demand letters on Wednesday night, an official source said on Thursday.



Based on a piece of specific information that some insurgents are trying to extort money from the general area of Lilong about 11 km from Imphal, a special commando team of the Imphal West District police station launched an operation, the source informed.



In the counter-insurgency campaign conducted in and around the temple of Ibok Lainingthou, Chajing Lilong, one active cadre of an insurgent later identified as RK Bobo, 30, from Narankonjin village was arrested, the source stated.



Upon his answers subsequent to the spot interrogation, the commandos raided an area of the Thangapat Moat in the Imphal East district.

The operation was fruitful with the arrest of another active cadre of a rebel group namely Elangbam Biken, 24, from Wangkhei Thangapat area, Imphal, the source asserted.



From their possessions, two mobile phones and many indiscriminating documents including three demand letters have been recovered.

They were later handed over to the Wangoi police station for further legal action, the source added.

The operations were carried out under the overall supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West district, the source added.