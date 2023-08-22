Imphal: Manipur government will start handing over prefabricated temporary houses to violence-hit displaced people from Wednesday onwards, officials said on Tuesday.

Khumanthem Diana Devi, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East District in an order said that the temporary shelter homes for the displaced families constructed at Sajiwa Jail Complex by Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd. would be handed over to the displaced families of Imphal East district on Wednesday by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh earlier announced that around 4,000 prefabricated temporary homes would be constructed in different districts for the people displaced in the ethnic violence, which broke out on May 3.

The prefabricated temporary homes are now being constructed in a war-footing manner in different districts and within the next month work of construction of all temporary homes would be completed.

Around 50,650 men, women and children of different communities were displaced by the violence and are now sheltered in 350 camps, set up in schools, government buildings, and auditoriums.

Over 12000 people belonging to the Kuki-Zo-Zomi-Chin community have taken shelter in neighboring Mizoram.

At least 160 people have been killed and over 6000 injured since ethnic violence between the non-tribal Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zo community broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.