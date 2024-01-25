IMPHAL: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has blasted the Manipur and the central government for allowing a MLAs and MPs from the state to attend a meeting called by Arambai Tenggol, an “armed Meitei militant outfit”.

ITLF stated that, a militia that led attacks on innocent civilians, ordered lawmakers from Manipur, including chief minister N Biren Singh, to attend a meeting it had called and make the MLAs endorse their demands.

“Manipur state police and central security forces remained mute spectators as Arambai Tenggol leader Korounganba Khuman arrived at the venue in Imphal in a police vehicle, and the militant group proceeded to administer an oath-taking ceremony to the MLAs,” a statement from ITLF stated.

It said: “All these happened even as a special team sent by the central government was camping nearby in the city. Why did the world’s largest democracy allow this?”

It added, “Khuman is not some shadowy figure pulling the strings from behind and hiding what he does. He regularly posts pictures and videos of himself holding assault rifles and publicly gives speeches before armed men calling for attacks on tribals.”

“Why has the central government not acted against this individual? Also, there are numerous videos of Arambai Tenggol cadres openly displaying sophisticated weapons stolen from armouries. They don’t even feel the need to hide the government-issued weapons.”

“Today’s events have shown that Manipur’s government has submitted its authority to an armed militant group. The imposition of President’s Rule is the only way the central government can prevent total anarchy in Manipur. If not now, then when?” the statement said.