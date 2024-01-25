Imphal: A three-member special envoy sent by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to assess the prevailing situation in Manipur assured the Arambai Tengol, (AT), a Meitei socio-cultural organization that their primary focus will be on addressing the Suspension of Operations (SoO) to the central government leader(s).

The SoO was signed between the central government and 25 Kuki underground outfits operating in Manipur demanding the formation of a Kukiland to be carved out from the state of Manipur.

Notably, the SoO has become a source of unending violence in Manipur at present.

Korounganba Khuman, chairman of the AT while speaking to the public at Imphal on Wednesday disclosed that he led his team in a recent meeting with the special envoy sent by the central government at Imphal.

During the meeting, the visiting envoy has assured that their primary focus will be on addressing the SoO.

He further stated that the AT put up a total of six demands to the special envoy during the meeting with the central team at Imphal.

The team was led by AK Mishra, Advisor to the MHA and Interlocutor for talks with Kuki Insurgent Groups.

The other members of the enjoy are Rajesh Kumble, Joint Director of SIB Manipur, and Mandeep Singh, Joint Director of SIB New Delhi.

The demands are the implementation of NRC with 1951 as the base year, abrogating SoO, to deport Myanmar refugees in detention centers to Mizoram, border fencing, replacing Assam Rifles with other para-military forces, and delisting illegal Kukis immigrants from the Scheduled Tribe list.

Korounganba Khuman also divulged that the same demands have been put forward to a meeting attended by MPs, Chief Ministers, Opposition leaders, and MLAs from the valley districts of Manipur.

A total of 39 leaders from 40 assembly constituencies of valley districts have signed to put forward the same demands to the central government and to pressure the central leaders to translate the same into reality by February 10, 2024.

The meeting organized by the AT was held at the historic Kangla Fort, Imphal on Wednesday.