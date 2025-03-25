Manipur Governor urges NHIDCL to expedite NH-37 Imphal-Silchar repairs

Imphal: Krishnan Kumar, Managing Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and MS Deval, Executive Director of NHIDCL, met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, Manipur, on Tuesday evening.

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, the officials briefed the governor on the progress of various national highway development projects in Manipur. They also discussed the major challenges NHIDCL is facing in speeding up project execution.

Governor Bhalla directed the NHIDCL team to take necessary steps to resolve these issues and ensure timely completion of the projects to avoid further delays.

The meeting comes amid growing public dissatisfaction with NHIDCL’s performance. Various organizations, including the Youth Welfare Club and the Women Development Committee of Patsoi Part One in Imphal West district, recently launched a road blockade protest along NH-37 in the Patsoi area.

The protestors criticized NHIDCL for its failure to repair a 15-km stretch of the Imphal-Silchar National Highway 37, between Oriental College and Keithelmanbi.

This stretch has become a hazardous route for motorists, riddled with craters and potholes, leading to safety concerns and public outrage.