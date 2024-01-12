Tura: The long-awaited dream of the Garo Hills region in Meghalaya finally materialized on Friday with the grand inauguration of the magnificent Raj Bhavan complex in Tura.

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan officially opened the building virtually, while dignitaries including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma, MP Agatha K Sangma graced the occasion in person and toured the impressive campus.

Located in the Danakgre area of Tura, the Raj Bhavan stands tall on 28.45 acres of land, a testament to the government’s commitment to administrative decentralization beyond the capital city.

Built at a cost of Rs. 24.1 crores, the complex boasts an architectural design that blends seamlessly with the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Governor Phagu Chauhan expressed his delight at the project’s completion, calling it a significant milestone in enhancing governance within the Garo Hills.

He commended the efforts of all involved and expressed confidence that the Raj Bhavan would serve as a symbol of hope and progress for the region.

Envisioned as an “Assam type” building in 2009, the Raj Bhavan project faced its share of initial challenges.

Originally conceptualized at a cost of Rs. 5.48 crores with a targeted completion time of 3 years, unforeseen circumstances in 2016 necessitated revisions and led to delays.