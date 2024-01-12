SHILLONG: Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Shillong city of Meghalaya in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden visit to the Northeast state.

The Meghalaya police has requested the general public in the state to avoid travelling towards Mawngap and in and around Shillong during the President’s visit.

It may be mentioned here that President Droupadi Murmu will visit Shillong and Mawphlang Sacred Grove in Meghalaya on January 16.

“Therefore, in view of the movement of the VVIP, there will be certain inconveniences due to staggering of vehicles in various places of the city and on the route taken by the VVIP,” SP of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya Sylvester Nongtnger said.

He added: “Hence, the general public are hereby requested to avoid travelling towards Mawngap and in and around Shillong city unless necessary.”

Moreover, vehicular traffic will be halted for 30 minutes prior to the arrival of the President on January 16 at all traffic junctions.

However, Emergency Service vehicles will be allowed to ply and facilitate.