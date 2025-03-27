Manipur Governor declares working days amid festive rush

Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has declared March 29, 30, and 31 as working days to facilitate the smooth closure of the financial year 2024-25.

This decision was outlined in an order issued by Asem Rangina Chanu, Deputy Secretary of the General Administration Department, Government of Manipur.

The declared working days, including March 29 (Saturday), March 30 (Sunday and Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba, the Meitei New Year), and March 31 (Monday, Id-ul-Fitr), apply to government offices, autonomous bodies, institutions, corporations, societies, boards, and public and private sector banks involved in treasury operations under the state government.

The Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), Manipur, has extended its festive greetings to the people of Manipur, particularly the indigenous communities. FOCS conveyed wishes for Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba, celebrated on March 30, and Eid-ul-Fitr, observed on March 31.

In its message, FOCS emphasized the importance of the Meitei lunar new year festival, Cheiraoba, in strengthening ties between the hill and valley communities amid ongoing tensions with alleged Chin-Kuki illegal immigrants from Myanmar.

The federation also prayed for Eid-ul-Fitr to foster greater trust and unity among Manipur’s indigenous communities and bring lasting peace to the state.