Manipur Chief Justice meets Governor, discusses peace & court affairs

Imphal: Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, Justice D. Krishnakumar, met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Tuesday.

Their discussion reportedly focused on restoring peace and the functioning of courts across the state.

Accompanying the Chief Justice were Justices A. Bimol Singh, A. Guneshwar Sharma, and Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui. They also extended an invitation to the Governor for the duodecennial celebration of the High Court of Manipur, scheduled for March 23, 2025.

The Governor was further briefed on the recent sitting of the National Lok Adalat in Manipur. In the first National Lok Adalat of 2025, held on March 8 at all district courts and the High Court of Manipur, a total of 330 cases were successfully resolved, with a settlement amount of Rs 2,09,40,102.

The cases covered various disputes, including matrimonial issues, bank recovery cases, land acquisition matters, and bill-related grievances. The Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA), in collaboration with the High Court Legal Services Committee and District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA), organized the event.

