IMPHAL: The Manipur government has reacted to the two-week ultimatum served by the indigenous tribal leaders forum (ITLF) to the Centre and the state to fulfil its demand for ‘separate administration’ for the Kuki-Zos.

Reacting to the claim of ITLF of establishing “separate administration” in the Kuki-Zo dominated areas of Manipur within two weeks, state minister Basanta Kumar Thounaojam said that legal action has been initiated against the organisation.

“This irresponsible statement appears to be motivated and aimed at vitiating and disturbing the law and order situation in the state,” said Manipur minister Basanta Kumar.

Earlier, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) had stated that it will establish a “separate administration” for the Kuki-Zos in Manipur within two weeks.

Speaking on the matter, ITLF general secretary Muan Tombing said that the group is ready to establish a “self-governed separate administration” in areas dominated by tribals, “whether the Centre recognises it or not”.

“It has been over six months and nothing has been done regarding our demand for a separate administration from the Manipur government,” said Tombing.

The ITLF leader further said that “if our voice is not heard within a couple of weeks, we will set up our self-government”.

“Irrespective of whether the Centre recognises it or not, we will go ahead,” ITLF general secretary Muan Tombing said while speaking to the media Churachandpur district of Manipur on Wednesday (November 15).

“As in a state or a union territory, we will set up a self-government that will look into all matters in the Kuki-Zo areas,” Tombing said.

He added: “We have to do this since our voice has not been heard.”

It may be mentioned here that the ten tribal MLAs, including those from the ruling BJP, have been demanding a “separation administration” for the Kuki-Zos in Manipur.