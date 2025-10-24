Imphal: The government, in an attempt to avoid potential dangers due to the prevailing law and order situation in this volatile border state, has restricted harvesting activities in fringe areas to the hours of 6:30 AM to 4:00 PM, ensuring adequate security coverage during these hours.

This move demonstrates that harvesting windows can be effectively dictated by security concerns, rather than a formal order.

According to reports from security officials, harvesting has already begun peacefully in some fringe areas of the state and is expected to be completed across the districts by the end of November.

The government has urged all farmers in the concerned areas to strictly adhere to the scheduled times.

An official statement mentioned that the Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, Pooja Elangbam, chaired a security meeting on Friday at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat Complex in Bishnupur.

The meeting focused on ensuring the smooth conduct of harvesting activities in fringe areas and the early rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

During the meeting, the DC emphasized the need for close coordination among all security agencies to ensure that the ongoing harvesting season proceeds without any untoward incidents.

She urged all officers to perform their duties with dedication and to extend maximum assistance to the public in safely collecting their crops.

After detailed discussions, it was decided that harvesting activities in fringe areas would be conducted from 6:30 AM to 4:00 PM, to allow for adequate security coverage during these hours.

SP i/c Bishnupur highlighted areas that require enhanced security deployment and stressed the importance of proper planning to ensure safety throughout the harvesting season.

The DC also sought cooperation for the early rehabilitation of IDPs, noting that several security officers had identified feasible locations where the process could begin soon.

The forces assured that all possible assistance would be extended in this regard.

As the situation has largely normalized, DC Pooja Elangbam appealed to all stakeholders to work together in the spirit of unity and development for a better and more peaceful district and state at large.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including SP i/c Th. Shangkar Deba, ADM Toijam Opendro, commanding officers, and representatives of various central forces, SDOs, OCs, and other concerned officials.