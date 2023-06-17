Guwahati: Violence in Manipur seems to continue as on Saturday morning there were fresh reports of automatic weapons being used in Bishnupur and Churachandpur for vandalism.

Several reports were claiming that vandalism and arson in these districts started on Friday night and lasted till morning.

The incidents took place mostly in Kwakta in the Bishnupur district and Kangvai in the Churachandpur district.

Manipur witnessed a surge in violence on June 16, as clashes broke out between security personnel and protestors in the Kwakta and Kangvai areas.

Heavy exchanges of fire, lasting several hours were also reported from the area.

The firing began at approximately 9.15 pm, with an estimated 400-500 rounds of bullets discharged by the armed individuals.

The exchange of fire subsided temporarily but resumed around 9.45 pm, intensifying the situation further.

In another disturbing incident, a large mob of around 300 people attempted to vandalize the residence of Sharda Devi, the BJP (Women’s) President, in the Porampet area of Imphal West.

However, swift action by the army managed to disperse the mob, preventing any untoward incidents.

Instances of mob gatherings and acts of vandalism have been reported near government officials’ properties across the state.

Sources indicated that a mob of approximately 1,000 people gathered around the Palace Compound near the Advance Hospital at 6 pm, attempting arson.

To control the situation, the Rapid Action Force employed tear gas and rubber bullets, resulting in a few civilians sustaining injuries.

Furthermore, reports have emerged of a mob of approximately 300 people congregating near Manipur University and an attempted looting at Iringbam Police Station in Imphal West.