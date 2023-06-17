Guwahati: A criminal case with sedition charges has reportedly been registered against Jagat Thoudam, an Imphal-based politician and adviser to the Indigenous People’s Front, for publishing an opinion column that accused the Assam Rifles unit at Mantripukhri of orchestrating the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

According to a report by The Hindu, a column, which appeared in The Frontier Manipur newspaper on May 31 and various news portals, alleged that the Assam Rifles was providing protection to “Kuki terrorist outfits” based in Myanmar.

The Imphal West police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) on June 12 against Thoudam under Sections 124 A and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deal with sedition and promoting enmity between different groups.

The complaint was filed by the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) at Mantripukhri.

In the aftermath of the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, several Meitei groups have accused the Assam Rifles, the country’s oldest paramilitary force, of aiding Kuki insurgent groups with whom the Central and Manipur governments have a suspension of operations (SoO) pact.

To counter the spread of “fake news,” a dedicated team has been deployed to identify and flag misleading content on social media and in news articles.

Since May 3, internet access in Manipur has been blocked.

There are currently 97 columns of Assam Rifles deployed in Manipur, with 48 columns stationed in Meitei-dominated areas and 49 columns in Kuki-dominant areas.

During the initial wave of violence, over 15,910 displaced individuals sought refuge in Assam Rifles camps, with approximately 58% belonging to the Meitei community.

In response to the circulation of misinformation about the ongoing ethnic clashes, the Manipur government issued an order on May 30 warning that those spreading false information would face charges of sedition.