SYDNEY: The Australian government has cautioned India-bound travellers from the country from visiting the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

The warning was published by the Australian government in its official website https://www.smartraveller.gov.au.

The Australian government has informed the India-bound travellers from the country that “curfews and restrictions continue in parts of Manipur following violent demonstrations, resulting in casualties”.

It stated: “Security agencies have increased their presence in the region. Mobile internet services remain suspended, and transport services have been disrupted.”

“Further restrictions may be imposed at short notice,” the Australian government added.

The Australian government also advised the its citizens currently staying in Manipur to “avoid demonstrations and large public gatherings, follow the advice of local authorities, take official warnings seriously and monitor local media for updates”.

“We advise: Exercise a high degree of caution in India overall due to the high threat of terrorist activity, civil unrest and crime,” the Australian government stated in its website.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.