IMPHAL: Names of individuals from Mizoram in the electoral lists of Manipur‘s Keirao Assembly constituency have been detected ahead of the Panchayat elections causing serious concern to various quarters.

Identifications of the outsiders’ names in the electoral lists came out at a time when the date of polling for the Panchayats is fixed on June 26.

Names of four Kuki individuals reportedly from Mizoram were found inserted in the electoral list of Chanam Sandrok village under the Keiram assembly segment, L Rameshwar, local MLA and also the Chairman of Planning and Development Authority (PDA), Government of Manipur said, adding that there is not a single Kuki village in Keirao AC.

Various Civil Social Organizations including Gamma Ray Club, Meira Paibi organization of Chanam Sandrok, United Youth Organization, and Women Vigilante groups have condemned the acts of the concerned officials and individuals concerned.

On behalf of all the local clubs of Keirao AC, UYO, general secretary Rupachandra Chongtham warned that various forms of agitations would be launched if the names of outsiders enlisted in the local electoral rolls.

He also urged all concerned not to enlist people who come from outside the State in the electoral roll of Keirao AC.

“In the name of religion, the four Kuki individuals in collusion with some like-minded Meiteis have reportedly enlisted the names of the outsiders but they were removed from the electoral roll when I was elected as an MLA”, Rameshwor said ruefully.

But later the outsiders were somehow inserted in the electoral rolls, the Block Level Officer informed the local MLA when the latter inquired about the shady affairs.

The four outsiders who were residing in rent in this village also found their names in the beneficiary list of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) under Chanam Sandrok polling station of the Keirao assembly constituency.

They are Kh Paolemlian, Kh Sanglun, Kh Hatkim, Kh Paolunthang, and Laltanpui.

Following complaints from various organizations, a team of the Irilbung police station carried out a verification drive in four locations of the said village, and four persons were detained for further legal proceedings, official sources said.