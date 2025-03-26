Manipur: Five suspected militants arrested in valley districts

Imphal: A joint team comprising central and state security forces arrested five suspected cadres of different underground groups during operations across several hideouts in valley districts, Manipur, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the arrested individuals were involved in extortion activities and had been serving monetary demands to shopkeepers, transporters, doctors, oil pump operators, and private schools in Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur over the past few months.

During the raids, security forces recovered six mobile handsets, a four-wheeler vehicle, Rs 1,010 in cash, and demand letters.

The arrestees include two members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), two from the outlawed United National Liberation Front-Koireng (UNLF-K), and one from the proscribed Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA). Their ages range from 26 to 43 years.

The suspects, along with the seized items, were handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation.

Police have registered multiple FIRs under relevant sections of the law, and legal proceedings are underway.