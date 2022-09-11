IMPHAL: The police in Manipur have arrested five persons, including senior government officials, for allegedly manipulating and doctoring land records and issuing 35 fake land pattas.

The prime accused Md Nasimuddim, SDC of Chandel district in Manipur, who was evading arrest was arrested on Sunday.

This was informed by Manipur additional director general of police (ADGP) – Clay Khongsai on Sunday.

Khonsai said that Shijalembi, a sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Manipur government reported that the land record of 17-Chaobok Sheet No IV was found tampered and fake land patta was issued.

During probe, it was found that Th Nipamacha Singh (retired SK) of Lilong Shantipur, Shah Daud (under suspension LA SK) of Lilong Bazar, Md Allauddin Khan (Mandol) of Lilong Kaleikhong Makhong and some other persons were found involved in the case.

A case was taken up and all three accused persons were arrested, informed the Manipur ADGP.

They revealed that they fabricated documents to issue 35 fake patta to private individuals which led to loss of 19 acres of forest or state land.

It was found that one Md Nasimuddin of Kyamgei Muslim Awang Leikai, Mandal who was in charge of SK Irong Chesaba had done the fabrication and issued the fake documents.

He was posted as SDC, Chandel when the matter came to light and was evading arrest.

The Manipur police managed to arrest him and he was also found involved in doctoring land records to convert protected state land to revenue land to allot it to some individuals.