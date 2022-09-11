IMPHAL: The police in Manipur have reportedly arrested a students’ leader for allegedly having links with a particular militant outfit.

The arrested students’ leader has been identified as Suresh.

The arrested students’ leader was also a member of a militant outfit since 1997.

This was informed by Manipur additional DGP (law-and-order) Clay Khonsai on Sunday.

Manipur ADGP Clay Khonsai informed that the individual was arrested by a team of Imphal West police from Khurai Kongpal Sajor Leikai in Imphal East on Saturday.

Also read: Manipur: 3 PLA rebels held with arms in Moreh

Arms and other incriminating documents were recovered from the possession of the arrested person.

The arrested person was also reportedly working as an advisor of a student body.

Manipur ADGP Clay Khonsai said the arrested person was working under the instructions of a militant leader based in Myanmar.

A total of 38 pistols were recovered from the possession of the arrested person.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.