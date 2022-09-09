Imphal: A team of Manipur police and Moreh Battalion nabbed three cadres belonging to the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) with arms and ammunition from Moreh in Tengnoupal district along Indo-Myanmar on Friday.

According to reports, based on specific input regarding the movement of PLA cadres between border pillar no.79 and 81, troops of Moreh Battalion and the Manipur Police jointly launched an operation and arrested the insurgents from Jangnoi village in Moreh.

“One AK series rifle, two 0.32 pistols and 14 live rounds were recovered from their possession,” a police official said.

The official said the insurgents were attempting infiltration with the intention to target security forces.

The arrested insurgents, along with recovered items, have been handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation.