Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has termed the manifesto of the Congress party as ‘impractical’.

“A manifesto should be practical. It should not be mere propaganda. Bluffing has nothing to do with the people,” said Manipur chief minister and top BJP leader N Biren Singh.

Biren Singh made this statement after filing his nomination for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections from the Heingang constituency.

He further informed that the BJP in Manipur will publish its ‘practical’ manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections “at the earliest”.

“BJP will also publish its manifesto at the earliest. but our manifesto will be very practical, which can be implemented in the field,” said CM Biren Singh.

The Congress in Manipur released its manifesto for the Assembly elections in the state on Friday.

Congress has promised revocation of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from Manipur if it comes to power after the assembly election in the northeastern state.

The Congress party has given the promise of repealing the Act in its manifesto along with 30 other promises.