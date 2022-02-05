Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has filed his nomination papers from the Heingang Assembly constituency.

Biren Singh filed his nomination for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections on Saturday.

CM Biren Singh filed his nomination before the returning officer for Heingang constituency in Imphal East district of Manipur.

Biren Singh was accompanied by Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi while filing his nomination papers.

“I filed the nomination papers today as a BJP candidate from Heingang constituency at the office of the returning officer. I was joined by Sharda Devi, president of Manipur BJP. I extend my best wishes to all BJP candidates, who will file nominations for the upcoming election,” said CM Biren Singh after filing his nomination papers.

Biren Singh further termed his Congress rival from the Heingang constituency as a “namesake candidate”.