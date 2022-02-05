Congress has promised revocation of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from Manipur if it comes to power after the assembly election in the northeastern state.

The Congress party has given the promise of repealing the Act in its manifesto released on Friday with 30 promises.

The two-phase polls in the 60-member Assembly in Manipur will be held on February 27 and March 3.

Protection of linguistic and religious minorities is among the 30 promises made by Manipur Congress in the party manifesto.

After the killing of civilians in the Mon district of Nagaland during an alleged “botched up operation” by the Army Para Commandos to target terrorists, a section of people stood against the contentious AFSPA and demanded the complete repeal of the act from Nagaland and Manipur.

The Manipur government has extended the “disturbed area” status of the state for a period of one year with retrospective effect from December 1, 2021.

Municipal cultural diversity policy, free critical medical treatment for children, creation of Manipur regiment and creation of Manipur trade centre, compensation for wrongly detained media persons, three years’ upper age limits relaxation to unemployed youths due to pandemic make up the other promises on the manifesto.