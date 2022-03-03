The Congress in Manipur has alleged that the ruling BJP has paid huge sums of money to militant outfits to retain power in the state.

Manipur Congress, on Thursday, alleged that the BJP-led government in the state paid Rs 16.6 crore to a few militant groups to retains power.

The Manipur Congress alleged that the BJP paid the said sum of money to the militant outfits amounts to “violation of the election commission of India’s model code of conduct”.

“Manipur government released Rs 15.7 crores to banned militant groups under suspension of operation on 1/2/2022 and another Rs 92.7 on 1/3/2022,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged.

He added: “These payments have been released by the union home ministry and made by the state government.”

Jairam Ramesh further alleged that the payments made to the militant outfits by the ruling BJP ‘ensured’ that the first phase of polling in Manipur’s hills districts were not free and fair.

Jairam Ramesh said: “These payments have taken place when the majority of state government employees have not received salaries for two months.”

Moreover, the senior Congress leader said that the payments allegedly made to the militant outfits by the ruling BJP are likely to affect the second phase of polling as well.