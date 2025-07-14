Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AMTRON Assam in 2025.

Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of GIS Developer and PHP / Laravel Developer in 2025.

Name of post : GIS Developer

No. of posts : 1

Education Qualification: B.E / B. Tech in IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics/ Telecommunication

OR MCA

Additional Qualification: Post Graduate Diploma in Geoinformatics.

Experience: A minimum 2-3 years in GIS, Remote Sensing and Vehicle Tracking GPS devices, API Development

Technical Proficiency: C, C++, PHP, MYSQL, GIS, Remote sensing, ARCMap, QGIS etc

Job Roles :

1. Design, develop and implement IT solutions, including defining use cases, preparing wireframes and leveraging open source technologies to meet project requirements.

2. Create and maintain Management Information Systems (MIS) and Geographic Information

Systems (GIS) applications tailored to the needs of Vehicle Tracking solutions.

3. Assist in conducting User Acceptance Testing (UAT) of IT solutions, collaborating with end users and stakeholders to identify issues, gather feedback and ensure that systems meet functional and usability requirements prior to deployment.

4. Explore, evaluate and integrate open-source technologies and tools into the development process to optimise cost-effectiveness, interoperability and scalability of IT solutions within the project.

5. Document IT solutions, processes and procedures effectively, and provide training and support to end-users and stakeholders to facilitate smooth adoption and utilisation of developed applications.

6. Respond to additional duties and responsibilities as assigned by senior officials.

Name of post : PHP / Laravel Developer

No. of posts : 1

Education Qualification: B.E / B.Tech in IT / Computer Science/ Electronics / Telecommunication OR MCA

Experience: A minimum 2-3 years in Software development, API Development & relevant domain.

Technical Proficiency: C, C++, PHP, MYSQL, JAVA, Bootstrap, Javascript etc.

Job Roles :

1. Design, develop and implement IT solutions, including defining use cases, preparing wireframes and leveraging open source technologies to meet project requirements.

2. Assist in conducting User Acceptance Testing (UAT) of IT solutions, collaborating with end-users and stakeholders to identify issues, gather feedback and ensure that systems meet functional and usability requirements prior to deployment.

3. Explore, evaluate and integrate open-source technologies and tools into the development

process to optimise cost-effectiveness, interoperability and scalability of IT solutions within

the project.

4. Document IT solutions, processes and procedures effectively, and provide training and support to end-users and stakeholders to facilitate smooth adoption and utilisation of developed applications.

5. Respond to additional duties and responsibilities as assigned by senior officials.

How to apply :

Intending candidates fulfilling the above criteria may apply online through the official website of

AMTRON https://web.amtron.in/recruitment-orcs/

Last date for submission of applications is 18-07-2025 (05.00 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here