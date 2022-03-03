A major clash broke out between the workers of the Congress party and the BJP in Manipur ahead of the second phase of polling in the state.

The incident has been reported from Kakching Khunou in Kakching district of Manipur.

The clash between the Congress and BJP workers in Manipur’s Kakching Khunou broke out at around 11:30pm on Wednesday night.

At least 12 vehicles, including two-wheelers, were damaged in the violent clash between the Congress and BJP workers.

The 12 damaged vehicles include 8 two-wheelers and 4 four-wheelers.

It is yet to be ascertained on the number persons, who sustained injuries in the clash.

The second phase of polling is scheduled to take place on Saturday (March 5).

The first phase of polling for the Manipur assembly elections was held on February 28 amid sporadic incidents of violence.