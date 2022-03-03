Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that if a third world war breaks out, it would be a nuclear one.

This statement was made by the Russian foreign minister on Thursday while briefing a delegation of Russian and foreign media in Moscow.

“It is evident that if a world war breaks out, it would be a nuclear one,” said Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov further said that the idea of a nuclear war has been doing the rounds among the western nations, but not in Russia.

“I would like to assure everybody that Russia would not allow any provocations to throw it off balance,” Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov added.

This latest statement from the Russian foreign minister comes barely a couple of days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s nuclear forces on “high alert”.

Notably, Russia is the home to world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons.