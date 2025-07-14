Guwahati: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has urged Lumdiengjri Police to register FIRs against astrologer Sushil Guru and YouTuber Raghav Sharma for allegedly making offensive and false remarks about Meghalaya’s tribal communities.

HYC’s complaint stems from a video uploaded on the YouTube channel @Supertalks, in which Sushil Guru reportedly claimed that tribal people in Meghalaya continue to engage in human sacrifice and cannibalism.

Advocate Enlang Sawian, who also serves as HYC’s education secretary, submitted the complaint on the council’s behalf. In it, he described the comments as factually baseless, insulting, and intentionally aimed at maligning the image of the state’s indigenous tribes.

Sawian emphasized that the statements in the video distort the cultural identity of tribal communities and could potentially provoke communal tension or disrupt public harmony.

The complaint also invokes Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which penalizes actions that promote enmity between groups based on religion, race, or language. Sawian argued that both the video and a related article portray tribal people in a dehumanizing and generalized manner, amounting to deliberate misinformation.

Calling for swift legal action, Sawian requested that police initiate proceedings under applicable laws against both the astrologer and the YouTuber. He stressed that such attempts to spread harmful stereotypes, especially against vulnerable communities, must not go unchecked.

As of now, Lumdiengjri Police have not released an official response regarding the status of the complaint.