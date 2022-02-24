Manipur chief minister Biren Singh has exuded confidence that the BJP is expected to secure majority in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

“We are expecting a minimum of 40 seats in Assembly elections and will form our government again,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

He added that the people in Manipur are extending full ‘support’ to the BJP.

“People in Manipur are extending their full support to BJP. We provided safety to women in Manipur and they will vote for us,” claimed CM Biren Singh.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is on a hectic campaign trial in Manipur ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, also exuded confidence that the BJP will secure majority and form the next government on its own.

“According to my prediction, the BJP will win 40-50 seats in Manipur,” Assam CM and BJP top gun in Northeast – Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “BJP will form government in Manipur on its own.”

The two-phased elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly will be held on February 28 and March 5.