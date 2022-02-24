IMPHAL: At least 15 people were injured and one vehicle damaged when BJP workers clashed with the supporters of an independent candidate in Thoubal district of poll-bound Manipur.

Sources said BJP workers allegedly engaged in heavy stone pelting at the Lilong area in Thoubal district around 2 pm on Wednesday.

Independent candidate Md Irshad Hussain of Lilong assembly constituency told reporters that a public meeting as a part of his election campaign was in progress at around 1.30 pm when a large number of BJP supporters wearing party caps came and forcibly planted their party flags and posters.

The BJP supporters also resorted to stone-pelting to break up the meeting, Md Hussain claimed.

He alleged that police teams which arrived at the spot to control the violence remained mute spectators.

On the other hand, BJP supporters claimed that they were physically assaulted by supporters of the independent candidate without provocation.

Meanwhile, police have said they are investigating the incident and trying to identify the perpetrators.

Manipur will vote in two phases — February 28 and March 5 — to elect 60 members of the assembly. The votes will be counted on March 10.