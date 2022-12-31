Imphal: Manipur police and other enforcement agencies have confiscated illicit drugs worth around Rs 1,280 crores during the period from January 1 to December 30, 2022, chief minister N Biren Singh has said.

He said that as many as 703 persons were arrested in connection with the smuggling of drugs and poppy plantations.

A total of 497 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 during this period.



Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that out of the 1118 acres of poppy plantation detected across the state, 450 acres were destroyed during the same period.

Stating that opium/poppy is the source of heroin and brown sugar, 1780 acres of poppy plantations were destroyed in the first phase of the Manipur government’s war on drugs.

In 2021, 6742 acres of poppy plantations were detected but with the best efforts of the law enforcement agency personnel, this area shrunk to 1118 acres in 2022, as people responded positively to the Government’s appeal, Biren said.



Asked about the drug smugglers, the CM who also holds a home portfolio said that the arrested individuals include three village chiefs, one vice chairperson, and one village secretary.

Asserting that the Government would never compromise on matters related to drugs and corruption, the CM expressed his hope that the Government would even go to the Supreme Court in this matter, if necessary.



Calling upon poppy growers and their supporters to surrender to avoid police cases, the CM said that those who come out voluntarily are welcome and will be excused and exempted from police cases.

However, legal action will be initiated against those who farm poppy or encourage and support the illegal plantation.