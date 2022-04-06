Manipur Police along with personnel of other security agencies seized drugs worth over Rs 13 crore on Tuesday in three separate incidents.

In the first of the seizures, 52 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing 2.121 kg and carrying market valued of around Rs 4,24,20,000 were seized.

The suspected brown sugar was seized from a person named W Mathuhema from Senapati district in Manipur.

In the second seizure, 55 soap cases of suspected brown sugar weighing 2.293 kgs, valued at about Rs. 4,58,60,000 were seized.

Two persons named H Wilson and Solomon hailing from Senapati district of Manipur were arrested by the police.

The operation was jointly conducted by Tengnoupal police and personnel of 20 Assam Rifles battalion.

In the third incident, 53 soap cases of suspected brown sugar weighing 2.194 kg, valued at about Rs 4,38,80,000 were seized from a person named Peter Hemkhomang Baite of Moreh.

The total value of the seized drugs, calculated as per NCB norms, is approximately Rs 13,21,60,000, police said.

Three different FIRs have been registered at the Tengnoupal police station.