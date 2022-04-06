A moderate intensity bomb blast rocked the capital city of Manipur – Imphal in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The bomb blast was reported from Achanbingei Mayai Leikai area in Imphal East district of Manipur.

The bomb blast took place outside the gate of residence of Adhyaksha of Imphal East Zilla Parishad – Pungsungbam Bimola Devi.

The bomb reportedly went off at around 3 in the morning of Wednesday.

No casualty or injury to any person has been reported in the bomb blast.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the case.

(This is a breaking story. Further details awaited)