The United Naga Council (UNC) has questioned the government’s intensions over ‘selective’ lifting of AFSPA in Manipur.

The UNC has slammed the government for ‘selective’ lifting of “disturbed area” status under AFSPA only from valley areas.

The UNC, in a statement, stated that ‘selective’ lifting of AFSPA in Manipur is a ‘deceptive’ move to show that it is doing something good.

Though no substantial change in military mobilization can be seen from such move and has no relevance to the affected people, the UNC said.

“Though New Delhi alone has the power to make decision to affect any changes on the matter, the input(s) from the state government of the day is crucial and hence lifting of Disturbed Areas Act selectively only in the valley areas of the state points to the fact that hill areas will continue to be under AFSPA and endure the pain and agony of chauvinistic onslaught of the security forces,” the UNC said in a statement.

Also read: Nagalim ‘invaded’ by India, Myanmar: NSCN (IM) chief Muivah

The UNC has demanded for complete repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) instead of ‘selective’ lifting of the law.

Such archaic law that has its roots from the colonial period has no place and is not needed in the modern democracy, UNC added.