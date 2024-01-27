Imphal: The Director General of Police (DGP) for Manipur, Rajiv Singh, said that both state and central forces are working harmoniously to restore tranquillity and peace in the northeastern state.

Singh stated that coordination committees have been established at both state and district levels to address the situation in areas affected by violence.

“We (state and central forces) are maintaining constant communication. Coordination committees at the state headquarters and district levels, along with numerous video conferences, are part of our ongoing efforts,” stated the DGP during a Republic Day program.

Singh said that all forces are viewed equally, and collaborative endeavours with state and central forces are underway to normalize the situation at the earliest.

Earlier, on January 23, a special three-member team from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) engaged in discussions with members of Arambai Tengol, a Meitei socio-cultural organization, in Imphal, the capital of Manipur.

Led by interlocutor AK Mishra, the MHA team conducted two rounds of talks, with the first round taking place upon their arrival in Imphal.