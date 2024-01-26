IMPHAL: Around 200 Myanmar refugees, currently taking shelter at different makeshifts in Manipur’s Kamjong district bordering Myanmar, were given free medical treatment and medicines by doctors, officials said on Thursday.

Altogether, 200 refugees from Myanmar, mostly women and children were among 400 (Indian) villagers residing in the far-flung border areas under Kasom Khullen sub-division in Manipur’s Kamjong district.

Hundreds of Myanmarese have crossed into India’s Manipur state due to fighting in the neighboring country’s Sagaing region and Chin state in November last year.

Approximately 130 men, 160 women, and 110 children of the Kamjong district in addition to 200 Myanmar refugees were given essential medication including General Health Checkups and Health and Diet Improvement tips in the first led of the free medical camps.

It involved the organization of a comprehensive mobile medical camp in remote border area villages, at Namlee, Wanglee, Kenching, K AsangKhullen, Makan, Punamram, and Kangum villages within the KasomKhullen Subdivision, Kamjong District on January 22 and 23, an official statement said on Thursday.

In a commendable display of commitment to both community well-being and fostering patriotic spirit, Assam Rifles in coordination with the District Administration, undertook a multifaceted initiative, the statement added.