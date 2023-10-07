Imphal: A CRPF personnel was injured in a bomb blast triggered by suspected militants in front of the gate of the residence of a BJP minister in Manipur‘s Imphal West district on Saturday night.

According to reports, the bomb exploded in front of the residence of Manipur Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Yumnam Khemchand at Singjamei under Imphal West district at around 9.50 pm.

One CRPF personnel sustained an injury on his hand in the blast. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast. The police team rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the incident.